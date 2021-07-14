Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,229. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.71 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

