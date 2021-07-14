Abrams Bison Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 614,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 1.3% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.53% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $37,779,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

