Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accolade by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Accolade by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accolade by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

