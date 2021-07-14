Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,356,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

