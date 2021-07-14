ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.33

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 3932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,909,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

