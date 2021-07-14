Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.