ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 5,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.41. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 780,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.