Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70.

ACET traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 61,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,696. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

