adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS) were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €318.45 ($374.65) and last traded at €318.45 ($374.65). Approximately 391,582 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €313.30 ($368.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.