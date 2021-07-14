Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 9,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $766.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

