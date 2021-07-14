Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Short Interest Update

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,069,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADGO stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Advantego has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Advantego alerts:

About Advantego

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.