Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 7,703,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 471,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

