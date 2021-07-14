Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 107,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

