AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Bought by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMPX remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.