Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

AGLE opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $342.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

