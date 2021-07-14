AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Insiders sold 66,800 shares of company stock worth $7,101,638 over the last quarter.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.