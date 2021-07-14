Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.68. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

