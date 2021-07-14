Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $16,449.60 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

