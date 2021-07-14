Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,447,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1,175.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

