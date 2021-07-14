Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.33 ($25.09) on Monday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.10.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

