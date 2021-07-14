Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 50,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

