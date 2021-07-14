Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 19,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,141 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 55.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

