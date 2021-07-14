Akropolis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.63 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

