Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $146.08 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

