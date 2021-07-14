Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s previous close.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.49.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.33. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

