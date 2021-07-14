Alan Douglas Brimacombe Purchases 46,500 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 46,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,857.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,380,500.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playfair Mining alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 65,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,410.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,837.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

CVE:PLY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.20. 110,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,804. The stock has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.