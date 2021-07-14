Alan Douglas Brimacombe Purchases 46,500 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 46,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,857.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,380,500.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 65,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,410.00.
  • On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,837.50.
  • On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

CVE:PLY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.20. 110,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,804. The stock has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

