Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $107,676.82 and $18.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00152927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.96 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00935723 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.