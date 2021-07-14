Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $935,813.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00130587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00171959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.