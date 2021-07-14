Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.78. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $580.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 111.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 416,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.