Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Paul sold 59,749 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,270,462.00.

NYSE ALEC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 28,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,339. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

