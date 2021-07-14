Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.
Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99.
In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.