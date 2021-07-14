Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

