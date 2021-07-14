Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alexco Resource by 102.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

