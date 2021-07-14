Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $193.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alexion is set to be acquired by AstraZeneca, whereby the former’s shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. The acquisition will enable the company to advance its pipeline. Meanwhile, its blockbuster drug, Soliris, maintains momentum on the back of its recent label expansions. The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost its sales. Ultomiris too gained traction and is performing well. Potential label expansions of the drug should further fuel the top line. Earlier, it acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) franchise. The pipeline progress has been impressive as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $185.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $186.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,407 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 830,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,384 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

