Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALCO opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alico by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

