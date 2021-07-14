Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.82. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

