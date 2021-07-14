Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Allakos by 95.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 266.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. 652,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,443. Allakos has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.