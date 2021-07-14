Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $189.25

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.25, but opened at $195.00. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 9,304 shares changing hands.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

