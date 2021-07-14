Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley A. Meador sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $759,385.00. Insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.