Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,606. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

