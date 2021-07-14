Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AMOT opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

