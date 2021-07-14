Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.