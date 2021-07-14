Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,657.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,640.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,460.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.