Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138,831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $674,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $20.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,567.56. 49,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,561.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

