Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,614.15

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,614.15 and last traded at $2,612.80, with a volume of 35993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,591.49.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,460.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

