Alstom (ALO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alstom (EPA: ALO) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2021 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2021 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/25/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALO stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.95 ($42.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.01. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

