Altimeter Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 0.8% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $111,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,513.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,305.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

