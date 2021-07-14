Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

