Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

