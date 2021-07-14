AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

