Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,465 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.75) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 373,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

